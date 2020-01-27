Boeing (BA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boeing (NYSE:BA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BA stock opened at $323.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $181.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $332.59 and a 200-day moving average of $352.50. Boeing has a 1-year low of $302.72 and a 1-year high of $446.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Longbow Research started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cfra cut Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $371.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.53.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

