Boeing (NYSE:BA) Cut to Hold at Vertical Group

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Vertical Group from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BA. Vertical Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Boeing from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.53.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $317.79 on Wednesday. Boeing has a 1 year low of $302.72 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The company has a market capitalization of $173.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $333.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boeing will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Boeing by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 6,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its position in Boeing by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 1,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

