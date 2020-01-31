Boeing (NYSE:BA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Investment analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price target (down from $360.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.19.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $323.30 on Wednesday. Boeing has a 1 year low of $302.72 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $328.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.46. The stock has a market cap of $178.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Boeing will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,406,056,000 after purchasing an additional 264,410 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 17,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

