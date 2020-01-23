Boeing (NYSE:BA) Earns “Hold” Rating from Cowen

Cowen reissued their hold rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cowen currently has a $371.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an underperform rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut Boeing from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $350.53.

Boeing stock traded up $7.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.92. The stock had a trading volume of 562,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,856,257. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing has a 12 month low of $305.75 and a 12 month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. Boeing’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boeing will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: What is a Derivative?