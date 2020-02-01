Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $321.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.19.

NYSE BA opened at $318.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing has a 1-year low of $302.72 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.22.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Boeing will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after purchasing an additional 264,410 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,137 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,511,415 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $575,048,000 after acquiring an additional 32,801 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,253,194 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,240,000 after acquiring an additional 57,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 961,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $365,834,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

