Boeing (NYSE:BA) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $333.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $360.00.

BA has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $321.00 target price (down previously from $324.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Vertical Group cut Boeing from a neutral rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and issued a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $350.53.

NYSE BA traded up $5.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $323.05. The stock had a trading volume of 17,783,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,074,370. The company has a market capitalization of $173.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $333.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.66. Boeing has a 12 month low of $302.72 and a 12 month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boeing will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

