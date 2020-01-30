Boeing (NYSE:BA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated their buy rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $401.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $365.00 to $308.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $333.00 target price (down from $360.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra downgraded shares of Boeing to a hold rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $349.19.

Shares of BA stock traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $323.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,014,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,908,187. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $329.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.66. The company has a market cap of $178.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing has a one year low of $302.72 and a one year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Boeing will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

