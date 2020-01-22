Boeing’s (BA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein restated their buy rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $401.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an underperform rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Cowen downgraded Boeing from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $419.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Boeing from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $359.33.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $313.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing has a 52 week low of $305.75 and a 52 week high of $446.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $334.53 and a 200 day moving average of $353.08.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

