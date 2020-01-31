Boenning Scattergood Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OCFC. ValuEngine upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.50 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.76. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.80.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.18 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at $220,000. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

