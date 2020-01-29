Boenning Scattergood Comments on Amerisafe, Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) – Boenning Scattergood cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amerisafe in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $91.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.48 million. Amerisafe had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 17.50%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Amerisafe from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amerisafe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $67.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.47 and a 200-day moving average of $66.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.48. Amerisafe has a 52 week low of $56.65 and a 52 week high of $71.99.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Amerisafe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Amerisafe in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Amerisafe by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Amerisafe by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amerisafe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $113,782.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,287.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randy Roach sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $35,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,026.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

