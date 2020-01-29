Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on CNB Financial Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for CNB Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for CNB Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCNE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

CCNE stock opened at $30.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $464.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.98.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. CNB Financial had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in CNB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in CNB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. 44.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

