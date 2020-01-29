Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on Unity Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Unity Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ UNTY opened at $21.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $231.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.73. Unity Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNTY. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Unity Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Unity Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,237,000 after buying an additional 24,352 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Unity Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 337,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,654,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Unity Bancorp by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Unity Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading