Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boingo Wireless has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Shares of WIFI stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.89. 535,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,631. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.24. Boingo Wireless has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $558.19 million, a PE ratio of -108.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIFI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

