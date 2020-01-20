BOK Financial (BOKF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect BOK Financial to post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $465.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.86 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 22.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BOK Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BOKF opened at $86.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $93.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $414,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOKF. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on BOK Financial from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price target on BOK Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush downgraded BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

