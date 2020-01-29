BOK Financial Co. Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – SunTrust Banks decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.87. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $7.19 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $448.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.77 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 10.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BOKF. DA Davidson lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

BOK Financial stock opened at $80.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.89. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $93.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $655,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,739,875.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 54.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 629,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,800,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 380,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,722,000 after purchasing an additional 42,782 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 273,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 79.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 88,117 shares during the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

