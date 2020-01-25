BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) was downgraded by DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

BOKF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub cut BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on BOK Financial from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price target on BOK Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.26. The stock had a trading volume of 267,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,300. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $72.29 and a 52 week high of $93.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.80.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.29). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $448.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $655,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,739,875.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 34.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 17,707 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 88,117 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

