Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Cut to C$2.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$2.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BBD.B. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.70 to C$3.60 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.60 to C$2.20 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$3.25 to C$1.70 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.72.

Shares of BBD.B traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.12. 34,000,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,460,000. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.87. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$1.53 and a 52-week high of C$3.03. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.00.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

