Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Lowered to C$2.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s previous close.

BBD.B has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$4.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.60 to C$2.20 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$3.25 to C$1.70 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.72.

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$1.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.87. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$1.53 and a one year high of C$3.03.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

