Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Lowered to C$2.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$4.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.70 to C$2.10 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.54.

Shares of BBD.B opened at C$1.30 on Tuesday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$1.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.82.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

