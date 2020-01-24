Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$1.70 to C$1.65. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Bombardier, Inc. Class B traded as low as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.36, with a volume of 7816158 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BBD.B. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$4.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.70 to C$3.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.58.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.00.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile (TSE:BBD.B)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

