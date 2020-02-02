Bombardier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.15.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays set a $2.30 price objective on shares of Bombardier and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

OTCMKTS:BDRBF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 140,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,752. Bombardier has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

