Bombardier Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:BBD)

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bombardier in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year.

Bombardier (TSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.35 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BBD. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Desjardins lowered shares of Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Bombardier has a one year low of C$7.83 and a one year high of C$13.18.

