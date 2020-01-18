Bombardier (TSE:BBD) Downgraded by Desjardins

Desjardins lowered shares of Bombardier (TSE:BBD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bombardier’s FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Bombardier has a 52 week low of C$7.83 and a 52 week high of C$13.18.

Bombardier (TSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.35 billion.

