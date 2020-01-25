Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) Expected to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.58.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $75.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.68 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 58.72%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Shares of NYSE BCEI opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,354.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

