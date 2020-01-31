Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Trading 6.9% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI)’s stock price rose 6.9% during trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $54.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bonanza Creek Energy traded as high as $18.61 and last traded at $18.30, approximately 369,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 264,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BCEI. Zacks Investment Research raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth bought 3,000 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,354.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter valued at $9,266,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 231.3% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 331,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 231,330 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,643,000 after purchasing an additional 228,314 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 907.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 126,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 113,507 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 528.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 48,143 shares during the period.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $75.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.68 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 19.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

