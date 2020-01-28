Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company’s core operating areas are the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Cotton Valley formation in southern Arkansas. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bonanza Creek Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.20.

NYSE:BCEI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.74. 41,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,085. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.06. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $75.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.68 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 19.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 43.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

