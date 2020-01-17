Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) were up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.32, approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 14,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BNEFF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Bonterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Bonterra Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $62.47 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

About Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

