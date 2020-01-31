BonTerra Resources (CVE:BTR) Stock Price Up 4.9%

BonTerra Resources Inc (CVE:BTR)’s share price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.73 and last traded at C$1.71, approximately 191,756 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 120,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $127.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

BonTerra Resources (CVE:BTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About BonTerra Resources (CVE:BTR)

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

