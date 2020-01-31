Boohoo Group PLC (LON:BOO) Receives GBX 315 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Boohoo Group PLC (LON:BOO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 315 ($4.14).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 335 ($4.41) to GBX 380 ($5.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 300 ($3.95) target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 395 ($5.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Monday, January 13th.

BOO traded down GBX 3.90 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 302.10 ($3.97). 2,285,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,270,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 302.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 268.02. Boohoo Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 168.90 ($2.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 339.51 ($4.47). The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.26.

In other news, insider Carol Mary Kane sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75), for a total value of £42,750,000 ($56,235,201.26).

Boohoo Group Company Profile

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

