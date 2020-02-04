Booking Holdings Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $12.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Booking in a research note issued on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $12.07 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Booking’s Q2 2020 earnings at $25.57 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $49.95 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $24.86 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $112.54 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BKNG. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Booking from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Consumer Edge began coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,127.63.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,839.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,013.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,964.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,640.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $37.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 173,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,243,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Booking by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 142,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,975,000 after buying an additional 8,903 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Booking by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 138,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,151,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Booking by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,600,000 after buying an additional 27,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Booking by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 99,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,619,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

