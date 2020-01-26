Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BKNG. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,160.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Booking from $2,045.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,340.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,970.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,127.63.

Booking stock opened at $1,962.96 on Friday. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,640.54 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,025.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,964.03. The company has a market cap of $83.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. Booking’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $37.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking will post 101.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth $99,173,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Booking by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 89,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,650,000 after purchasing an additional 48,771 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Booking by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 103,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,329,000 after purchasing an additional 28,356 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Booking by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,600,000 after buying an additional 27,571 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Booking by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,815,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.