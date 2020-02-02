Booking’s (BKNG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Tigress Financial

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Tigress Financial in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BKNG has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,970.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,127.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,830.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,640.54 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00. The company has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,022.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,964.85.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $37.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking will post 101.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in Booking by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 27,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Booking by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 54,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Booking by 3.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in Booking by 289.9% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in Booking by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

