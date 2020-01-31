Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the December 31st total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 712,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 11.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE BOOT opened at $43.60 on Friday. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $22.74 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.27.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

BOOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 19,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $783,233.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,922.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $105,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,607 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

