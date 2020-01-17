Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Boot Barn in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. William Blair analyst D. Carden expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Boot Barn stock opened at $44.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.27.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 31,242 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,098.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,770.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 33,216 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $1,384,442.88. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,111 shares of company stock worth $6,084,607. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 5.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 6.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

