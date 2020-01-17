Boot Barn Holdings Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:BOOT)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Boot Barn in a report released on Monday, January 13th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. William Blair also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOOT. Stephens started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $44.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.27. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $48.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.13 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Boot Barn by 2.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 5.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Boot Barn by 1.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Boot Barn by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 6.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 33,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $1,384,442.88. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 48,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,058,180.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,607 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

