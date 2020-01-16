Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BOOT. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research restated a hold rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.00.

BOOT stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $44.23. 16,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.27. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.09.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 48,405 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,058,180.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $105,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,111 shares of company stock worth $6,084,607. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.