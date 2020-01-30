Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY20 guidance at $3.00-3.10 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 57.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $78.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.23 and its 200-day moving average is $72.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $47.94 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $3,138,044.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,635 shares of company stock worth $7,169,909 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BAH. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

