Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) EVP Gary D. Labovich Sells 8,329 Shares

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 8,329 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $658,240.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BAH stock opened at $79.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $79.97.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 57.89% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 24.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,223,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214,910 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 268.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,192 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at about $77,513,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,779,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,062,000 after acquiring an additional 574,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

