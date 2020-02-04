Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the business services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton has a payout ratio of 34.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $78.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $3,138,044.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,169,909. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

