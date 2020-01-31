Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Short Interest Down 8.3% in January

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, EVP Kristine Anderson sold 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $393,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $3,138,044.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,169,909 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 552,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,609,000 after acquiring an additional 301,252 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at $26,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.2% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 137,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.78.

NYSE BAH traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.05. 391,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,857. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.16. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $79.97.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 57.89% and a net margin of 6.40%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

