Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.58

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.58 and traded as high as $1.88. Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 16,443 shares trading hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 million and a PE ratio of -4.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.58.

About Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. It is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers in the Falkland Islands.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity