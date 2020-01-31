BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will announce earnings per share of $1.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. BorgWarner reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BWA. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $47.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $35.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,135,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,839. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.85. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $30.71 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BorgWarner (BWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com