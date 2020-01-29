BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $41.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $43.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BWA. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 target price on BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 price objective on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.93.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $35.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average of $39.33. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $30.71 and a 52 week high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 223.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 44,588 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 262.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 12.3% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 374,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,742,000 after acquiring an additional 41,055 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 93.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 54,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 383,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

