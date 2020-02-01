BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) PT Lowered to $43.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut BorgWarner from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 target price on BorgWarner and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut BorgWarner from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.71.

BWA stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,540,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,591. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.85. BorgWarner has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $46.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.29.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 21.2% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,104,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $443,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,861 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $28,419,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the second quarter worth about $25,429,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 498,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in BorgWarner by 9.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 493,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,712,000 after acquiring an additional 41,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution