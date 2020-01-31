BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 price objective on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

BorgWarner stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.38. 97,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,097. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $30.71 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.29.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $963,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 16,434 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 462,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after buying an additional 20,235 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 461,302 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,011,000 after buying an additional 17,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

