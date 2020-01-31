BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Shares Gap Down to $35.43

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.51, but opened at $35.43. BorgWarner shares last traded at $35.51, with a volume of 3,866,939 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. ValuEngine raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.43%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 21.2% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,104,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $443,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,861 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $28,419,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter worth $25,429,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $11,342,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $10,636,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Company Profile (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

