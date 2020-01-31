BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Trading Down 7.6%

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)’s share price traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.88 and last traded at $35.43, 15,578,308 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 662% from the average session volume of 2,044,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.36.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.11 and its 200 day moving average is $39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.85.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 46.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 69.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

