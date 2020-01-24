BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.35

Shares of BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.35 and traded as low as $2.09. BOS Better OnLine Sol shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOSC. TheStreet downgraded BOS Better OnLine Sol from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised BOS Better OnLine Sol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $9.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.98 and a beta of 0.98.

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.91 million during the quarter. BOS Better OnLine Sol had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.20%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BOS Better OnLine Sol stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of BOS Better OnLine Sol as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

BOS Better OnLine Sol Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOSC)

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

