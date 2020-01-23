Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.61. Boston Beer reported earnings of $1.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full year earnings of $9.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.04 to $9.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $12.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boston Beer.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.79. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $378.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.66 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Boston Beer to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Macquarie set a $460.00 price objective on Boston Beer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $332.00 to $319.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $394.52.

In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.05, for a total value of $63,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.79, for a total value of $187,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,061 shares of company stock valued at $26,665,853 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,789,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 14.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,604,000 after buying an additional 53,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 102.2% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Beer stock traded up $7.27 on Friday, reaching $398.19. 186,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,059. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $240.60 and a 1-year high of $444.64. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $375.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.94.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

