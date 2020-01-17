Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAM. Citigroup raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $394.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $332.00 to $319.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie set a $460.00 target price on Boston Beer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen raised Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $386.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Boston Beer to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.52.

NYSE SAM opened at $385.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.61. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $232.16 and a 12 month high of $444.64.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $378.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.66 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 10.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.05, for a total transaction of $63,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,061 shares of company stock valued at $21,804,453. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 910.0% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the third quarter worth about $73,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

